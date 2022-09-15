Slovenia: RTVSLO confirms participation at Eurovision 2023

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani September 15, 2022 9:41 pm 1 views

RTVSLO, the Slovenian national broadcaster, has confirmed that Slovenia will compete at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision  Song Contest in the UK.

Thus Slovenia joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the forthcoming Eurovision 2023 set to to take place in the United Kingdom next year.

Slovenia in Eurovision

Slovenia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with 1X Band and is yet to win the competition. The country’s best result in the contest is a 7th placing, achieved  in 1995 (Darja Svajger) and 2001 (Nusa Derenda).

Slovenia has competed 27 times in the contest since their debut in 1993, the country has partaken in the competition religiously every year with the exception of 1994 and 2000 when the nation was forced to stay out of the event due to the relegation rules of the contest back then.

In 2022 LPS represented Slovenia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their entry ‘Disko‘.

 

Source: RTVSLO/ ESCToday
Photo credit: Corinne Cummings/ EBU

