Denmark: DR opens DMGP 2023 song submission window

Danish national broadcaster, DR, has released the rules and regulations for Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2023 and has opened the song submission window for the competition.

Brace yourselves Europe, as the Danes are gearing up in full steam for Eurovision 2023! Preparations have kicked off in Denmark for their forthcoming national final- DMGP 2023.

Artists and composers who would like to partake at the 2023 edition of Dansk Melodi Grand Prix can submit their entries to DR as of today online via the following link. The deadline for submission has been set on 28 October.

The Danish national broadcaster will shorlist all the submitted entries to eight. A total of 8 songs will compete at the 2023 Danish national final. The 8 competing entries will be selected from the public submitted songs and the entries submitted by invited composers.

Denmark in Eurovision

Denmark debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition thrice: 1963 (Grethe & Jorgen Ingmann), 2000 (Olsen Brothers) and 2013 (Emmelie de Forest).

The nordic country has hosted the competetition thrice in its iconic capital Copenhagen (1964, 2001 and 2014) and also played host to the 50th Eurovision anniversary special show in 2005.

Denmark has partaken 50 times in the Eurovision Song Contest. Reddi represented Denmark at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘ The Show‘.

Source: DR

Photo credit: DR