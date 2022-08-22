Belgium: VRT opts for a national selection for Eurovision 2023

The Flemish speaking Belgian national, VRT, has announced that it will be holding a national selection in order to select the 2023 Belgian Eurovision entry and entry.

VRT will be holding a national selection in order to determine its Eurovision act and entry for the first time since 2016. The 2023 Belgian national selection will be hosted by Peter Van de Veire. The last time VRT organized a national final, Laura Tesoro was crowned the winner of Eurosong and won the golden ticket to Eurovision 2016 where she placed 6th in the Grand Final.

In recent years the Flemish speaking broadcaster has selected its Eurovision entries and acts via an internal selection (2018 Sennek, 2020 Hooverphonic -cancelled due to pandemic, 2021 Hooverphonic)

VRT is set to release further details on the competition in due course along with the rules and regulations. Artists will be able to apply to enter the competition. The 2023 Belgian Eurovision entry will more than likely be determined via a combined public televoting and professional jury deliberation.

Eurosong 2023 will be broadcast on VRT’s Een channel.

Belgium in Eurovision

Belgium is one of the founding members of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted in 1956. The country has won the competition once in 1986 with Sandra Kim.

In 2022 Jeremie Makiese represented Belgium at the Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Miss You‘.

Source: VRT/ ESCToday

