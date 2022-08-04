Eurovision 2023: BBC releases statement on Host City Bidding

The BBC has released a new statement with a FAQ regarding the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest Host City Bidding procedure.

The 2023 Eurovision Host City Bidding Procedure will consist of two stages, where the BBC and the EBUwill shorlist the potential host cities which will meet the hosting requirements. The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest Host City will be determined by the BBC and the EBU and is expected to the revealed in Autumn.

The BBC has released the following statement regarding ESC 2023 with a FAQ:

How do you apply to be a Host City?

Any local authority interested in becoming a Host City can email [email protected]

Does it cost to enter a bid?

There is no charge to enter a bid. It is up to Cities whether they incur costs to support their bid.

Who decides who will be the Host City?

The selection of the Host City for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will be determined by the BBC and the EBU.

How does the process work?

It is a two-stage process and to be considered, any potential candidates must meet a set of minimum standards that demonstrate they have the capacity, capability and experience to host an event of this scale and complexity.

What are the key requirements?

The final decision on selecting the Host City will be based on a city or region’s capacity and capability in meeting the BBC’s and the EBU’s requirements, as well as availability of resources and general experience in hosting a large and complex event such as the Eurovision Song Contest.

For example, last year the EBU’s Host City criteria was based on providing a venue able to accommodate at least 10,000 spectators (as well as a press centre), that should be within easy reach of an international airport and with ample hotel accommodation.

Will there be different rounds?

There will be two rounds. Once we have received applications, we will shortlist cities based on their ability to meet the requirements and their responses around capability and experience.

Will the government have a say on who hosts it?

We may consult with the UK government but the decision on who will be the Host City will be determined by the BBC and the EBU.

When will you announce the Host City?

We expect the process to be complete in Autumn and we will announce the successful Host City then.