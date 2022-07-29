Lithuania: LRT confirms participation at Eurovision 2023

LRT, the Lithuanian national broadcaster has confirmed to ESCToday that Lithuania will compete at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom next year.

Thus Lithuania joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the UK.

Lithuania will more than likely select its Eurovision entry and act via its traditional national selection. More details regarding the 2023 Lithuanian Eurovision plan of action will be unveiled in due course.

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 when it placed 6th. Lithuania has competed 22 times at our beloved contest.

2022 saw Monika Liu fly the Lithuanian flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘ Sentimentai‘.

Source: ESCToday

Photo credit: Corinne Cummings/ EBU