Latvia: LTV confirms participation Eurovision 2023

LTV, the Latvian national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Latvia will partake at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom.

Thus Latvia joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming 2023 Eurovision edition in the UK.

LTV is yet to confirm the mechanism it will use to select its Eurovision entry and act for 2023. It is more than likely that the 2023 Latvian representative will be determined via Supernova. More details regarding the 2023 Latvian Eurovision project will follow in due course.

Latvia at Eurovision

Latvia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2000 and has won the competition once in 2002 with Marie N‘s ‘I wanna‘. The Baltic country has participated at Eurovision 22 times and successfully hosted the contest in 2003 in Riga.

2022 saw Citi Zeni represent Latvia at the Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘Eat Your Salad‘.

Source: ESCToday

Photo credit: EBU/ Corinne Cummings