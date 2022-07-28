Cyprus: CYBC confirms participation at Eurovision 2023

CyBC, the Cypriot national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Cyprus will compete at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom.

Thus Cyprus joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Cyprus will go internal for Eurovision 2023 and will be selecting its Eurovision act and entry along with Panik Records, as has been the case in recent years ( 2018, 2021, 2022). The said artist who will represent Cyprus at Eurovision 2023 is expected to be of Cypriot origin. More details will be unveiled in the coming months.

ESCToday has also learned that Cyprus will select its Eurovision entry and act for 2024 via a televised talent show. A special deal was signed today at Panik Records Headquarters in Athens by Mr. Thanasis Tsokos (CYBC Director General) and Mr. Giorgos Arsenakos (Panik Records CEO).

Cyprus in Eurovision

Cyprus debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1981 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the contest in 2018 when Eleni Foureira placed 2nd in Lisbon with her mega hit ‘Fuego’. The Mediterranean island has partaken in our beloved competition 38 times.

In 2022 Andromache represented Cyprus at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘Ela Ela’.

Source: ESCToday

Photo credit: Corinne Cummings/ ESCToday