ESC 2023: BBC releases a statement on hosting the competition

Following the EBU’s annoncement regarding the United Kingdom and the BBC hosting the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, the British national broadcaster has released a statement.

The BBC is pleased to be hosting the Eurovision Song Contest for the 9th time in the history competition. The British national broadcaster has released the following press release (statement) regarding hosting the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom next year:

The BBC has accepted the European Broadcasting Union (EBU)’s invitation to host the 67th Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom in 2023 on behalf of the Ukrainian broadcaster, UA: PBC.

The EBU explored a number of options with UA: PBC, but after extensive consultation made the decision that it wouldn’t be possible for next year’s event to be held in Ukraine.

The BBC will create and deliver a unique Eurovision Song Contest that reflects Ukraine’s victory in Turin in May 2022 as well as showcasing the UK’s vibrant music scene. The show will celebrate the culture and heritage of Ukraine as the winners of the 2022 Contest, alongside the Eurovision’s proud tradition of celebrating diversity through music

As a result of this decision, the BBC is pleased to announce that the bidding process to select the Host City for the Song Contest will begin this week, which the BBC will manage alongside the EBU. Relevant information will be issued shortly and we expect the bidding process to be complete by Autumn. Any cities wanting to receive an information pack should email [email protected].

The BBC has been the broadcaster of the Eurovision Song Contest in the UK since 1956.

The two Semi-Finals and Grand Final will be produced by BBC Studios, who were previously commissioned to produce Eurovision 2023 coverage before there were any discussions about the Song Contest coming to the UK. The BBC will also be seeking additional programming and content from producers across the market, with further details to follow.

Kate Phillips, Director Unscripted BBC, says: “We are honoured that we have been asked to take on hosting duties for the 67th Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine. Clearly the set of circumstances our colleagues find themselves in is not what we wanted but we will work with UA: PBC and the other participating broadcasters to deliver a special event that has glorious Ukraine at its heart.”