Spain: Monica Naranjo will host Benidorm Fest 2023

Spanish superstar, Monica Naranjo, will have the grand honour of hosting the forthcoming 2023 Spanish national selection aka Benidorm Fest.

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster made the announcement yesterday at the Benidorm Fest 2023 press conference which was held at the Benidorm beachfront. The Spanish national broadcaster is all set to organize an extraordinary and entertaining national selection come 2023.

Spain is working round the clock to find the act who will follow Chanel’s footsteps. Monica Naranjo will be the main host of Benidorm Fest 2023, RTVE is yet to unveil the names of the other hosts who will accompany her on stage.

Monica Naranjo was born in 1974 and is one of Spain’s most sought after artists having released circa 16 albums (7 studio albums, 6 live albums and 3 recopilation albums). Monica is an internationally acclaimed Spanish artist, composer, actress, tv host and music producer.

She has gained much fame, name and recognition both at home and overseas. She is quite a popular artist in Latin America, namely in Mexico.

The forthcoming edition of Benidorm Fest will be held from 29 January – 04 February. Spain will select its Eurovision 2023 act and entry on Saturday 4 February. The 2023 Spanish representative and song will be determined via a combined professional jury, demoscopic voting, public televoting deliberation.

Source: RTVE/ESCToday

Photo credit: RTVE