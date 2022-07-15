Spain: RTVE to officially present the 2023 Benidorm Fest format on 19 July

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has announced that it will be officially presenting the format of the 2nd edition of Benidorm Fest, the national selection that will determine the 2023 Spanish Eurovision entry and act on Tuesday 19 July in Benidorm.

A series of events will be held in Benidorm next week in liason with the official reveal of the Benidorm Fest 2023 format. RTVE will be unveiling further details on the 2023 Spanish Eurovision national selection

Spain is already working on finding Chanel’s successor for next year’s Eurovision edition. Both RTVE and the Spanish delegation are determined to showcase an extraordinary national selection and select the best act to fly to Eurovision and ultimately bring the coveted Eurovision trophy back on Spanish soil!

The Benidorm Fest 2023 Presentation Program

Photo Call & Press Conference

At 13:00 CET a special photo call will be held at Benidorm’s Paseo de Tamarindos (Final Playa de Poniente), followed by RTVE’s press conference on Benidorm Fest 2023. The following officials and personalities will be attending the present conference:

Ximo Puig ( Generalitat Valenciana President)

( Generalitat Valenciana President) Antonio Pérez ( Mayor of Benidor)

( Mayor of Benidor) José Manuel Pérez Tornero ( RTVE President)



( RTVE President) María Eizaguirre ( Head of Communication and Participation at RTVE)



( Head of Communication and Participation at RTVE) Eva Mora (RTVE Spanish Head of Delegation)



(RTVE Spanish Head of Delegation) Chanel (Benidorm Fest 2023 winner)



(Benidorm Fest 2023 winner) Pol, Raquel, Exon, María and Josh (Chanel’s Dancers)



‘Benidorm Fest Chill Out’ Round Table Conference

Maria Eizaguirre (RTVE Head of Communication and Participation) will be presiding a round table conference along with Eva Mora (Spanish HoD/RTVE) with the participation of the 2022 Benidorm Fest participating acts: Blanca Paloma, Xeinn, Marta Sango, Sara Deop, Mateo and Valentín (Unique). The event will be held at 19:00 CET.

Inaguration of the Mirador de la Musica

Chanel and her dancers will be inagurating the Mirador de La Musica in Benidorm at 20:00 CET.

Chanel won the first edition of Benidorm Fest and was awarded the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022. She represented Spain in Turin with her mega hit ‘Slo Mo‘, achieving an honourable 3rd place in the Grand Final.

