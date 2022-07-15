Spain: Eurovision stars shine at the 2022 Madrid Gay Pride

A bevy of former Eurovision representatives both Spanish and international graced the 2022 Madrid Gay Pride last week in the Spanish capital.

A grand line up of Eurovision stars travelled to Madrid last week in order to perform at the 2022 Madrid Gay Pride:

Jamala (Ukraine 2016)

(Ukraine 2016) Chanel (Spain 2022)

(Spain 2022) WRS (Romania 2022)

(Romania 2022) Dana International ( Israel 1999, 2011)

( Israel 1999, 2011) Ronela Hajati (Albabia 2022)

(Albabia 2022) Brooke (Ireland 2022)

(Ireland 2022) Soraya Arnela s (Spain 2009)

s (Spain 2009) Conchita Wurst (Austria 2014)

(Austria 2014) Barei (Spain 2016)

(Spain 2016) Azucar Moreno ( Spain 1990)

( Spain 1990) Las Ketchup (Spain 2006)

(Spain 2006) La Decada Prodigiosa (Spain 1988)

(Spain 1988) Baccara (Luxembourg 1978)

Several Benidorm 2022 Fest acts also performed at the 2022 Madrid Gay Pride

Javiera Mena

Xeinn

You can watch the closing concert of the 2022 Madrid Gay Pride where a large number of Eurovision acts performed (WRS, Jamala, Dana International, Brooke Scullion, Ronela Hajati, Barei, Conchita Wurst etc) via RTVE‘s official website here.

The 2022 Spanish Eurovision representative Chanel opened the 2022 Gay Pride celebrations and was the guest of honour on RTVE’s official ESC & Benidorm Fest float during the Madrid Gay Pride Parade.

Photo credit: RTVE

Source: RTVE/ ESCToday