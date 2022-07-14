Spain: RTVE, EBU and Voxovation hold talks on Eurovision Latin America

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, held talks with EBU and Voxovation officials in order to discuss the implementation of the expansion of the Eurovision Song Contest to the Latin American continent.

RTVE held a special meeting today at the RTVE Headquarters at Prado del Rey in Madrid with representatives from the EBU and Voxovation (the production company behind the American Song Contest and Eurovision Canada)

The meeting is said to have been quite productive with the main focus and goal set on RTVE’s collaboration and involvement in the organization of the Latin American version of the Eurovision Song Contest. All sides have agreed to work together in order to explore the different avenues and mechanisms to expand the competition to Latin America. The three entities will be proceeding with further meetings regarding this matter in the coming months.

The following officials attended the meeting:

José Manuel Pérez Tornero (RTVE President)



José Juan Ruiz (RTVE Presidential Dept. Director)



María Eizaguirre (RTVE Head of Communication and Participation)



Ana María Bordas (RTVE/ Head of Original Content/ EBU TV Committee Vice President)



Jean Philip de Tender (EBU Deputy Director)



Christer Björkman (ESC-Melodifestivalen Producer/ Voxovation)



Greg Lipstone (Voxovation)



Peter Settman (Voxovation)



Anders Lenhoff (Voxovation)

(Voxovation) Lina Moussaoui (Eurovision Song Contest Brand Manager)



Earlier this week the EBU announced that it was expanding the Eurovision Song Contest to Latin America after its expansion to the USA and Canada.

Source: RTVE/ ESCToday

Photo credit: RTVE