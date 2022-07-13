Eurovision 2023: Newcastle sets its eyes on hosting the contest

As the days are flying and we are approaching August, more and more cities are throwing their hats in the ring in their quest to host the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. The latest British city to showcase its interest to host the competition is none other than Newcastle!

The City of Newcastle is exploring options to host Europe’s favourite television show next year. The Newcastle Utilita Arena could be the potential venue to host the competition as it can accomodate circa 11,000 spectators. The Newcastle City Council has not confirmed the venue it intends to host the competition in the event it wins the bid.

Alex Hay (Newcastle City Councilor Member for Tourism) says:

Newcastle is a welcoming, well-connected and ambitious city with a proven track record of staging world class events. Obviously it would be wonderful to host Eurovision and we believe [it] would be a perfect host city. We are looking forward to hearing more about the bidding process and are already working with partners to explore the opportunity.

British media is reporting that the City of Newcastle has reportedly started talks with the BBC and the 2022 Eurovision host city Turin in order to investigate the requirements on hosting the competition.

Newcastle has much to offer when it comes to nightlife, restaurants and bars. The city boasts of an extraordinary music and entertainment scene having great experience in hosting large scale concerts.

The Newcastle International Airport is very well connected to most European capitals and serves many international airlines, notably it is the larges airport in North East England. Newcastle has an efficient transport system including rail, metro and bus services.

A large number of British cities have cropped up showcasing their wish to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest next year.

Source: BBC/ Chronicle Live/ ESCToday

