Spain: EBU to hold talks with RTVE regarding Eurovision Latin America

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster has announced that it will be holding a special meeting with the EBU and Voxovation regarding Eurovision’s expansion to Latin America.

It seems both Spain and RTVE will play a key role in the organization of the Eurovision Latin America Song Contest. The EBU announced yesterday that the Eurovision Song Contest will be expanding to the Latin America after the USA and Canada.

RTVE’s meeting with the EBU and Voxovation will be held tomorrow Thursday 14 July at the RTVE’s Headquarters at Prado del Rey in the Spanish capital.

EBU ‘s key official will be travelling to Madrid for the meeting which is set to explore the various options to launch the project and how RTVE can be involved in the implementation of the competition. This meeting has been scheduled ever since the Spanish national broadcaster announced it was working on a song competition on the other side of the pond.

EBU’s Deputy Director Mr. Jean Philip De Tender and Voxovation’s Christer Björkman, Peter Settman and Greg Lipstone will be attending the meeting. Voxovation is the production company of the American Song Contest, Eurovision Canada and Eurovision Latin America.

The EBU officials will be holding talks with RTVE’s directors in order to discuss the forthcoming Eurovision Latin America. RTVE is an active member of the EBU and is one of the largest broadcasters in the organization as well as one of the bigggest contributors (Spain is one of the BIG 5 countries at the Eurovision Song Contest).

Source: RTVE

Photo credit: RTVE