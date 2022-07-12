The Eurovision Song Contest expands to Latin America!

The EBU has announced today that the Eurovision Song Contest will be expanding to Latin America after its expansion to the United States of America and Canada.

Hence Europe, USA, Canada and now Latin America will be able to enjoy and experience the Eurovision spirit!

Eurovision Latin America will be developed and produced by the same team behind the American Song Contest and Canada Song Contest aka Voxovation which is made of up of the following professionals:

Christer Björkman

Anders Lenhoff

Ola Melzig

Peter Settman

Greg Lipstone

The producers of the show will now kick off preparations for the competition and will start searching for the ideal city to host the event.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest garnered high viewing figures in the Latin American continent, namely in Brazil, Argentina and Mexico on the official Eurovision Song Contest Youtube channel.

Martin Osterdahl (EBU/Eurovision Song Contest Executive Producer) says:

Following on from the launch of the American Song Contest, and with plans underway for Eurovision Song Contest Canada next year, the European Broadcasting Union is thrilled to be now working with Voxovation on bringing the excitement and magic of the Eurovision Song Contest to Latin America. The unique Eurovision format finds new fans across the globe every year and we can’t wait to expand the brand in this hugely diverse part of the world.

Peter Settman & Greg Lipstone (Voxovation) say:

Fans across Latin America have consistently shown up and showed out for the Eurovision Song Contest brand, and Eurovision Song Contest Latin America is the embodiment of that fervent passion, as well as a continuation of the broad vision we, the producing team, have for Eurovision as a global brand.

Source: EBU

Photo credit: EBU