Israel: Noa Kirel will represent Israel at Eurovision 2023

KAN, the Israeli national broadcaster, has announced today that Israeli superstar Noa Kirel will represent Israel at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Whilst we are yet awaiting for the EBU to determine the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, we already have the first ESC 2023 act! Noa Kirel one of Israel’s most iconic and biggest mega stars will have the grand honour of representing her homeland at Eurovision 2023.

KAN’s special Eurovision Committee convened today and shortlisted 20 acts out of a list of 78 potential artists. Hereafter each of the committee members selected the most suitable act after a thorough evaluation. Noel Kirel topped the list of pontential candidates. Once the name was chosen, KAN contacted the singer and her management in order to offer them the golden ticket to Eurovision 2023. Noa agreed and will now defend the Israeli colours at the upcoming Eurovision edition.

It is yet unclear how will KAN select the 2023 Israeli Eurovision song for Noa. The 21 year old artist is a household name in Israel and has enjoyed much fame, name and recognition in her homeland thanks to her many hits. Her latest song ‘Thought About That‘ has garnered more than 34.4 million views on Youtube.

Noa’s other single ‘Bad Little Thing‘ has garnered more 37 million views on Youtube

Thought About That

Bad Little Thing

Israel at Eurovision

Israel debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973 and has won the competition four times ( 1978, 1979, 1998, 2018). The country has hosted the event thrice: twice in Jerusalem ( 1979, 1999) and once in Tel Aviv (2019). The country has partaken 44 times in the competition.

Michael Ben David represented Israel at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘I.M.‘

Source: KAN/ESCToday

