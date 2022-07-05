The 2018 Cypriot Eurovision representative, Eleni Foureira, has released a brand new single ‘Poli Ploki’ along with its official music video.

Greek superstar Eleni Foureira is riding high on the road to success with her numerous concerts and performances throughout Greece. She has a released a brand new song ‘Poli Ploki‘. The song has been released in Greece by Panik Records and has been composed by Beyond and Eleni Fourera and has been written by Lila Trianti and Eleni Foureira.

The official music video of Poli Ploki has been filmed and edited by Yiannis Dimolitsas and produced by Yiannis Machairas.

Foureira at the 2022 MAD Music Awards

Eleni Foureira also graced the 2022 MAD Music Awards gala in Athens last month.

Eleni in Eurovision

Eleni Foureira represented Cyprus at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest with her epic entry ‘Fuego‘, achieving an honourable 2nd placing in the Grand Final.

Source: Panik Records

Photo credit: Patria News