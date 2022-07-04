The European Broadcasting Union members have re-elected the Executive Board’s president and vice president, and appointed two new members at the 88th EBU’s General Assembly which was held in Dubrovnik last week.

The EBU’s Executive Board is responsible for ensuring the implementation of the EBU’s strategy and policies.

Executive Board President and Vice President re-elected

Ms. Delphine Ernotte Cunci (France Televisions) and Mr. Petr. Dvorak (Czech TV) have been re-elected for a second term in office. They will be kicking off their new term from January 2023.

Delphine Ernotte & Petr Dvorak say:

One hundred years after the creation of the BBC, and therefore one hundred years after the invention of public service media, we must, again and again, emphasize our work on our values: mutual aid, solidarity, independence, impartiality in the face of threats to freedom and democracy. With your support, we are confident that our vast network, unique in the world, can continue to go from strength to strength as we put our values of solidarity and independence into action

Two new members join the Executive Board

2 new members will be joining the EBU’s Executive Board: Mykola Chernotytskyi (UA:PBC) and Katja Wildermuth (BR) and will be replacing Thomas Bellut (ZDF) and Sebastian Sergei Parker (Channel One).



Both new members will be serving at the Executive Board for the very first time and will be part of the Executive Board until the end of 2022, when new members will be elected at the 89th EBU General Assembly.

Mykola Chernotytskyi is the Head of UA:PBC’s Managing Board and has played a key role in the transition of the Ukrainian national broadcaster from being a state broadcaster to a public one:

It has always been and remains one of the greatest honours to be part of the world’s leading alliance of public service broadcasters. Today we stand at the pinnacle of trusted media throughout the globe. There has never been a more important time for any of us.

Katja Wildermuth has been serving as the General Director of Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR) in Germany since 2021:

Against a background of an increasingly global marketplace with powerful international competitors, as national broadcasters alone we will not be able to master all challenges. More than ever, we need a strong EBU that is based on commonly shared values.

The EBU Executive Board

Ms. Delphine Ernotte Cunci – President ( CEO France Télévisions/France)

( CEO France Télévisions/France) Mr.Petr Dvořák- Vice President (Director General Czech TV/Czech Republic)

(Director General Czech TV/Czech Republic) Mykola Chernotytskyi (Head of the Managing Board UA:PBC/Ukraine)

(Head of the Managing Board UA:PBC/Ukraine) Ms.Cilla Benkö (Director General SR /Sweden)

(Director General SR /Sweden) Mr.Marcello Foa (President Rai/Italy)

(President Rai/Italy) Ms.Monika Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė (Director General LRT /Lithuania)

(Director General LRT /Lithuania) Mr.Giacomo Ghisani (Acting Director General RV/Vatican State)

(Acting Director General RV/Vatican State) Katja Wildermuth (Director-General BR)

(Director-General BR) Mr.Gonçalo Reis (President and CEO RTP/ Portugal)

(President and CEO RTP/ Portugal) Mr.Fran Unsworth (Director of News and Current Affairs BBC/UK)

(Director of News and Current Affairs BBC/UK) Mr.Alexander Wrabetz (Director General ORF/Austria)

About the EBU

The EBU is based in Geneva, Switzerland and is a global alliance of public service media (PSM). The European Broadcasting Corporation has 68 active members in 56 countries and 30 associate members in 19 countries.

The EBU’s main target is to secure a sustainable future for public service media, providing its members with world-class content: news, sports and music etc. The EBU also aims building on its founding ethos of solidarity and co-operation to create a center for learning and sharing.

Mr. Noel Curran is currently the General Director of the EBU and will be serving six more years in office. The European Broadcasting Union is the organizer of the Eurovision Song Contest, an event it has been producing since 1956.

Source: EBU/ ESCToday

Photo credit: EBU