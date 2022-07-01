EBU: 90th General Assembly set to be held in Madrid in June 2023

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster has announced today that the 90th EBU General Assembly will be held in Madrid, Spain next year.



The 90th EBU General Assembly is scheduled to be held in the majestic Spanish capital from 29-30 June 2023. RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster is all set to welcome broadcasters from 56 countries along with their general directors and heads of international releations.



Following the 84th, 85th, 86th, 87th EBU General Assemblies which were held virtually due to the COVID 19 pandemic and restrictions the 88th EBU General Assembly was held in person earlier this week in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

The 89th EBU Assembly is set to be held in Geneva in December.

Officials representing both EBU active and associate members will be invited to attend the assembly in order to meet up with their peers and network.

En 2023 Madrid acogerá la asamblea general de la @EBU_HQ, con RTVE como anfitriona. Más información en https://t.co/5VkRU7xsm7 pic.twitter.com/nD4IDsJipZ — RTVE Comunicación y Participación (@RTVE_Com) July 1, 2022

About the EBU

The EBU is based in Geneva, Switzerland and is a global alliance of public service media (PSM). The European Broadcasting Corporation has 68 active members in 56 countries and 30 associate members in 19 countries.

The EBU’s main target is to secure a sustainable future for public service media, providing its members with world-class content: news, sports and music etc. The EBU also aims building on its founding ethos of solidarity and co-operation to create a center for learning and sharing.

Mr. Noel Curran is currently the General Director of the EBU. The European Broadcasting Union is the organizer of the Eurovision Song Contest, an event it has been producing since 1956.

Source: EBU/ RTVE/ ESCToday

Photo credit: Wikepedia