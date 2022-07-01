France: France 2 confirms participation at Eurovision 2023

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani July 1, 2022 11:30 am 235 views

France 2, the French national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that France will compete at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest next year.

Thus France joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

France 2 will  more than likely selecting the 2023 French Eurovision act and entry via a national final. The French broadcaster is yet to unveil its plan of action for Eurovision 2023. More details are expected to be revealed in due course.

France in Eurovision

France debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in the very first contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The French nation has won the event 5 times: 1958, 1960, 1962, 1969, 1977. France has hosted the Eurovision the contest on 3 occasions : Cannes (1959,1961) and Paris (1978).

In 2022 France was represented by Alvan & Ahez and their entry ‘Fulenn‘.

Source: France 2/ ESCToday
Photo credit: EBU/ Corinne Cummings

