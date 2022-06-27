Eurovision 2023: Liverpool sets its eyes on hosting the competition

Whilst we await for the BBC to make a decision regarding hosting the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest after the BBC’s invitation, more and more British cities are throwing their hats to the ring in order to join the list of potential host cities. The latest city to join the club is Liverpool.

The City of Liverpool is vying to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest at the M&S Bank Arena which can accomodate circa 11,000 spectators.

Liverpool is known as the Unesco City of Music and has much to offer when it comes to culture, music, entertainment, history, and heritage. Liverpool is served by the Liverpool Jonhn Lennon Airport which has many international flight connections.

The Mayor of Liverpool- Ms Joanne Anderson says:

We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and would like the opportunity for Liverpool to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest and in doing so pay tribute to their wonderful country.

We are an events city and no one can stage a party like us. Culture is synonymous with Liverpool and we tick all the boxes to be next year’s host – great venues, enviable experience, a world-renowned music heritage, UNESCO City of Music status and of course the warm Scouse welcome that just can’t be beaten.

The event would become a beacon of hope around the world and we hope that Liverpool as an unrivalled music brand is given serious consideration by the decision-makers.

Ms Claire McColgan (CBE)- Director of Culture Liverpool says:

The joy, colour and exuberance of Eurovision is intrinsically Liverpool. It’s a perfect match. This city knows how to stage an event, and more importantly how to stage it appropriately given the circumstances in which it has come to the UK. Liverpool is committed to doing all it can to mark, honour and promote Ukraine during the event and in doing so, ensure the global platform is used to celebrate national identity, creativity and extraordinary resolve.

Source: Explore Liverpool

Photo credit: nterrailero.com