Eurovision 2023: Cardiff sets its eyes on hosting the competition

A Eurovision Song Contest in Wales would be a wonderful idea indeed! The next city to join the potential list of Eurovision 2023 host cities in the UK is none other than Cardiff, the capital of Wales.

Cardiff and Wales are vying to host Europe’s favourite television show if the United Kingdom gets to host the event.

The City of Cardiff is eyeing to host Eurovision 2023 at the Principality Stadium (Millenium Stadium) which can house circa 70,000 spectators. The stadium opened its doors in 1999 and has a retractable roof.

Kevin Brenan (MP for Cardiff West) made the following statement regarding the Eurovision 2023 hosting via his Twitter account:

Clearly Eurovision should be held at the Principality Stadium (roof closed) Cardiff with 70,000 partygoers – no brainer

The Potential venue

The potential Welsh venue – the Principality Stadium has openly expressed its wish to host the competition next year.

A spokesperson from the Principality Stadium made the following statement:

We would relish the opportunity to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 here at Principality Stadium, Cardiff.

We have a 20-year history of successfully hosting the biggest music artists and sporting events in the world, and to add Eurovision, the world’s biggest and much-loved music competition to the list, would be the cherry on top of the last two decades. We are a nation of singers, the land of song, and there’s no better sound than a packed Principality Stadium. Given our history and experience as a multi-event arena, we’re confident we could deliver an outstanding event, and, if the UK is a consideration for 2023, we would welcome the opportunity to discuss this in detail. If Cardiff gets to host the competition, it would be the first time that the event is held in Wales as both England and Scotland have already hosted the contest before. Cardiff is served by the Cardiff Airport and has an efficient transport system. The city has much to offer its visitors when it comes to culture, history and heritage.

Source: BBC/ESCToday

Photo credit: VISIT BRITAIN