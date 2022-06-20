UK: Boris Johnson hopes to see Eurovision 2023 held in Ukraine

British prime minister, Boris Johnson, has shared his thoughts on the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest stating that he would like Ukraine to host the event.

Boris Johnson visited Kyiv last week and met up with Ukraine’s president Volodymir Zelensky. Upon his return to the UK from Ukraine the British PM met the British press at RAF Brize Norton where he expressed his thoughts about the 2023 Eurovision hosting:

The Ukrainians won the Eurovision Song Contest. I know we had a fantastic entry, I know we came second and I’d love it to be in this country. But the fact is that they won and they deserve to have it. I believe that they can have it and I believe that they should have it. I believe the Kyiv or any other safe Ukrainian city would be a fantastic place to have it.

You can watch the video courtesy of The Guardian:

Last week the EBU ruled out the idea of Ukraine hosting the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest due to the ongoing war marring the country and invited the BBC and United Kingdom to step in and hold the competition.

The BBC is yet to officially confirm if it will accept the EBU’s invite to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. Numerous British cities have already expressed their interest in hosting the competition if the UK agrees to host.

Source: SKY News/ The Guardian

Photo credit: ukrinform.es