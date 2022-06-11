Spain: Chanel slays and shines bright at the Tenerife Carnival Gala

Spain

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani June 11, 2022 12:00 pm 1 views

The 2022 Spanish Eurovision representative Chanel graced the Carnaval de Tenerife’s Gala de La Reina last night in Santa Cruz de Tenerife where she slayed big time and shined bright like a diamond!

Chanel has become a household name in Spain since her iconic Eurovision performance and results in Turin. The Spanish star has won the hearts of near and dear ones, at home and overseas with her magnestism, charm and energetic performances.

 

Chanel represented Spain at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘Slo Mo‘ achieving an honourable 3rd placing in the Grand Final.

 

