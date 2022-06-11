Spain: Chanel slays and shines bright at the Tenerife Carnival Gala

The 2022 Spanish Eurovision representative Chanel graced the Carnaval de Tenerife’s Gala de La Reina last night in Santa Cruz de Tenerife where she slayed big time and shined bright like a diamond!

Chanel has become a household name in Spain since her iconic Eurovision performance and results in Turin. The Spanish star has won the hearts of near and dear ones, at home and overseas with her magnestism, charm and energetic performances.

¡Es hora del #Chanelazo! Así ha sonado @ChanelTerrero en su actuación durante la Gala de la Reina del Carnaval de Tenerife.#GalaReinaSC22 ⭕ https://t.co/UrwcC0sQh8 pic.twitter.com/LSi96DCzMB — Eurovisión RTVE (@eurovision_tve) June 10, 2022

Chanel represented Spain at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘Slo Mo‘ achieving an honourable 3rd placing in the Grand Final.

