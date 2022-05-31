Greece: Anna Vissi is back in the game with ‘Aima’

Greece

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani May 31, 2022 11:47 am 101 views

Anna Vissi, the ultimate Greek Goddess, has released a brand new single ‘Aima’ featuring Daphne Laurence.

Anna Vissi who has graced the Eurovision stage thrice (1980, 1982, 2006), twice for Greece and once for Cyprus, is back in action with a new single ‘Aima‘. The song has been released in Greece by Panik Records.

Aima‘ has been penned and composed by Nikos Karvelas ,whilst Daphne Laurence has penned her own lyrics. The music video has been directed by Dimitris Preve and features Despina Lagoudaki, Antoine Pitoulidou, Amalia Liouta, Adam Khalil and Bill Roxenos.

Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani

Head of International Relations & Communications

Sanjay (Sergio) joined esctoday.com in December 2006 as an editor. He was appointed as the Head of Press of ESCToday.com in 2011. Hereafter in 2016 he was promoted as the Head of International Relations & Communications at ESCToday. Sergio has covered the Eurovision Song Contest live 19 times since 2000, having worked for several international magazines and media outlets.

