Greece: Anna Vissi is back in the game with ‘Aima’

Anna Vissi, the ultimate Greek Goddess, has released a brand new single ‘Aima’ featuring Daphne Laurence.

Anna Vissi who has graced the Eurovision stage thrice (1980, 1982, 2006), twice for Greece and once for Cyprus, is back in action with a new single ‘Aima‘. The song has been released in Greece by Panik Records.

‘Aima‘ has been penned and composed by Nikos Karvelas ,whilst Daphne Laurence has penned her own lyrics. The music video has been directed by Dimitris Preve and features Despina Lagoudaki, Antoine Pitoulidou, Amalia Liouta, Adam Khalil and Bill Roxenos.