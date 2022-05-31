Ukraine: Kalush Orchestra collect $900,000 by auctioning ESC trophy

The 2022 Eurovision champions, Kalush Orchestra, auctioned their Eurovision trophy last weeked in order to raise funds to help the Ukrainian army during the ongoing war afflicting Ukraine.

Kalush Orchestra raised $900,000 by auctioning their Eurovision 2022 trophy, the funds will be donated to the Ukrainian army in order to help them during the war.

The Ukrainian band graced the special Save Ukraine concert on Sunday at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate.

According to UA:PBC’s official Eurovision Facebook page Kalush Orchestra will receive a new crystal microphone after having auctioned their original one.

Ukraine won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with Kalush Orchestra’s ‘Stefania’.

Source:

Photo credit: AFP/BBC