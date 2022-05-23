Spain: Chanel’s ‘Slo Mo’ charts at #1 on Los 40

The 2022 Spanish Eurovision entry ‘Slo Mo’ has gone viral both in Spain and overseas after the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

‘Slo Mo‘ is currently charting at #1 on Los 40 in Spain whilst her Eurovision performance has reached more than 13.6 million viewers and counting on the official Eurovision Youtube Channel.

It’s been a little over a week since Chanel graced the Eurovision stage in Turin and conquered the hearts of her fans in Spain and abroad with her iconic performance. She achieved an honourable 3rd place in the Grand Final, giving Spain its best result in the competition in 27 years.

Chanel received a hero’s welcome upon her arrival in Madrid where she was received by the Mayor of Madrid and thousands of fans. She performed at Madrid’s Plaza Mayor during the San Isidro celebrations sending the crowds into a frenzy.

The Spanish Royal family sent a special congratulations mesage to the Spanish artist conveying their appreciation for her hard work and great Eurovision result.

The president of RTVE, José Manuel Pérez Tornero. received Channel and the Spanish delegation and congratulated Chanel and her team for their extraordinary achievement.

The Spanish national broadcaster worked very hard in order to showcase an extraordinary performance at Eurovision. RTVE is very proud of Chanel and her success at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

RTVE held a special press conference last Tuesday where it thanked Chanel for her great work and her excellent Eurovision result. This year the Eurovision Song Contest broke a lot of records in Spain, gaining a massive audience and viewers for all three Eurovision shows.

Since the so called ‘Chanelazo‘, Chanel has been featured on all the main Spanish newspapers, magazines and online news portals. All the major tv Spanish channels have featured her and devoted massive coverage on her Eurovision particiation: Antena 3, Telecinco, La Sexta etc.

Source: RTVE/ESCToday

Photo credit: RTVE