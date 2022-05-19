Spain: Spanish Royal family congratulate Chanel

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has revealed that the 2022 Spanish Eurovision representative has received a special message from the Spanish Royal family thanking her for her iconic Eurovision performance in Turin.

The King and Queen of Spain have sent a special message to Chanel thanking her and her team for their great result and hard work at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest:

Dear Doña Chanel Terrero Martinez, From their Majesties the King and Queen, Congratulations on your fantastic performance at Eurovision. You have made history for Spain in this music festival by achieving a third place after a close final in which you obtained the recognition of both the jury and the public. We also want to convey our congratulations to the team that accompanied you and thank you for having represented Spain so well and for making us feel so proud. With a big hug, Felipe and Letizia.

Chanel represented Spain at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘Slo Mo‘ achieving an honourable 3rd placing in the Grand Final, the best results in the competition for the country since 1995.

Chanel has put the Eurovision Song Contest on the map in Spain and made her country proud with her electrifying and dazzling performance. She was given a heroe’s welcome upon her arrival from Turin.

Source: RTVE

Photo credit: EBU / Andres Putting