Ladies and gentlemen, it is here. The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is just a few hours away. Tonight live from Turin, Pala Alpitur 25 delegations will compete for the victory. Live from Turin, welcome Europe and Australia!

It has been a great Eurovision week so far. The first two semi-finals offered two extremely high-quality shows with amazing performances and an engaged audience thrilled for a live show. The Grand Final of the 66th Eurovision Song Contest will air live from Pala Alpitur in Italy.

Tonight the Grand Final will stage 25 entries: 10 qualifiers from the first semi-final, 10 qualifiers from the second semi-final and the Big5 (Spain, United Kingdom, Germany, France and Italy).

The contestants

The 25 contestants are the reason why we will all be watching tonight’s show. Here is tonight’s running order:

Czech Republic: We Are Domi – Lights Off Romania: WRS – Llámame Portugal: MARO – Saudade Saudade Finland: The Rasmus – Jezebel Switzerland: Marius Bear – Boys Do Cry France: Alvan & Ahez – Fulenn Norway: Subwoolfer – Give That Wolf A Banana Armenia: Rosa Linn – Snap Italy: Mahmood & BLANCO – Brividi Spain: Chanel – SloMo The Netherlands: S10 – De Diepte Ukraine: Kalush Orchestra – Stefania Germany: Malik Harris – Rockstars Lithuania: Monika Liu – Sentimentai Azerbaijan: Nadir Rustamli – Fade To Black Belgium: Jérémie Makiese – Miss You Greece: Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord – Die Together Iceland: Systur – Með Hækkandi Sól Moldova: Zdob şi Zdub & Advahov Brothers – Trenuleţul Sweden: Cornelia Jakobs – Hold Me Closer Australia: Sheldon Riley – Not The Same United Kingdom: Sam Ryder – SPACE MAN Poland: Ochman – River Serbia: Konstrakta – In Corpore Sano Estonia: STEFAN – Hope

The winner of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will be determined by the juries and the televote, each weighting 50% of the final outcome. The 40 juries of this year’s competing countries have already cast their votes during last night’s jury show. On the other hand, viewers will be able to vote tonight during the interval act. Do not miss out the opportunity! Check out with official recap in this Playlist.