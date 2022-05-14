Tonight: The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022

by Michalis Vranis May 14, 2022 7:35 pm 1 views

Ladies and gentlemen, it is here. The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is just a few hours away. Tonight live from Turin, Pala Alpitur 25 delegations will compete for the victory. Live from Turin, welcome Europe and Australia!

It has been a great Eurovision week so far. The first two semi-finals offered two extremely high-quality shows with amazing performances and an engaged audience thrilled for a live show. The Grand Final of the 66th Eurovision Song Contest will air live from Pala Alpitur in Italy.

Tonight the Grand Final will stage 25 entries: 10 qualifiers from the first semi-final, 10 qualifiers from the second semi-final and the Big5 (SpainUnited KingdomGermanyFrance and Italy).

The contestants

The 25 contestants are the reason why we will all be watching tonight’s show. Here is tonight’s running order:

  1. Czech Republic: We Are Domi – Lights Off
  2. Romania: WRS – Llámame
  3. Portugal: MARO – Saudade Saudade
  4. Finland: The Rasmus – Jezebel
  5. Switzerland: Marius Bear – Boys Do Cry
  6. France: Alvan & Ahez – Fulenn
  7. Norway: Subwoolfer – Give That Wolf A Banana
  8. Armenia: Rosa Linn – Snap
  9. Italy: Mahmood & BLANCO – Brividi
  10. Spain: Chanel – SloMo
  11. The Netherlands: S10 – De Diepte
  12. Ukraine: Kalush Orchestra – Stefania
  13. Germany: Malik Harris – Rockstars
  14. Lithuania: Monika Liu – Sentimentai
  15. Azerbaijan: Nadir Rustamli – Fade To Black
  16. Belgium: Jérémie Makiese – Miss You
  17. Greece: Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord – Die Together
  18. Iceland: Systur – Með Hækkandi Sól
  19. Moldova: Zdob şi Zdub & Advahov Brothers – Trenuleţul
  20. Sweden: Cornelia Jakobs – Hold Me Closer
  21. Australia: Sheldon Riley – Not The Same
  22. United Kingdom: Sam Ryder – SPACE MAN
  23. Poland: Ochman – River
  24. Serbia: Konstrakta – In Corpore Sano
  25. Estonia: STEFAN – Hope

The winner of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will be determined by the juries and the televote, each weighting 50% of the final outcome. The 40 juries of this year’s competing countries have already cast their votes during last night’s jury show. On the other hand, viewers will be able to vote tonight during the interval act. Do not miss out the opportunity! Check out with official recap in this Playlist.

 

