Twenty-six finalists known! Moments before, the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 threw its curtains, having sent 10 more acts to the Grand Final on Saturday evening! Let’s check them out!
A total of 18 countries participated in tonight’s semi-final, but there were only 10 tickets to the final. As usual, the lucky winners were announced by the presenters in a random order.
Our 10 winners join the 15 countries (10 qualifiers from the first semi-final and the Big 5) that are already qualified to the final of Saturday.
Grand Final Running Order
The line up for the Grand Final can be seen below:
- Czech Republic We Are Domi – Lights Off
- Romania WRS – Llámame
- Portugal MARO – Saudade, Saudade
- Finland The Rasmus – Jezebel
- Switzerland Marius Bear – Boys Do Cry
- France Alvan & Ahez – Fulenn
- Norway Subwoolfer – Give That Wolf A Banana
- Armenia Rosa Linn – Snap
- Italy Mahmood & Blanco – Brividi
- Spain Chanel – SloMo
- Netherlands S10 – De Diepte
- Ukraine Kalush Orchestra – Stefania
- Germany Malik Harris – Rockstars
- Lithuania Monika Liu – Sentimentai
- Azerbaijan Nadir Rustamli – Fade To Black
- Belgium Jérémie Makiese – Miss You
- Greece Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord – Die Together
- Iceland Systur – Með Hækkandi Sól
- Moldova Zdob şi Zdub & Advahov Brothers – Trenulețul
- Sweden Cornelia Jakobs – Hold Me Closer
- Australia Sheldon Riley – Not The Same
- United Kingdom Sam Ryder – SPACE MAN
- Poland Ochman – River
- Serbia Konstrakta – In Corpore Sano
- Estonia Stefan – Hope
Who will you be voting for in the Grand Final?
