Turin Calling: The Grand Final running order revealed!

News

by Michalis Vranis May 13, 2022 2:21 am 7 views

Twenty-six finalists known! Moments before, the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 threw its curtains, having sent 10 more acts to the Grand Final on Saturday evening! Let’s check them out!

A total of 18 countries participated in tonight’s semi-final, but there were only 10 tickets to the final. As usual, the lucky winners were announced by the presenters in a random order.

Our 10 winners join the 15 countries (10 qualifiers from the first semi-final and the Big 5) that are already qualified to the final of Saturday.

Grand Final Running Order

The line up for the Grand Final can be seen below:

  1. Czech Republic We Are Domi – Lights Off
  2. Romania WRS – Llámame
  3. Portugal MARO – Saudade, Saudade
  4. Finland The Rasmus – Jezebel
  5. Switzerland Marius Bear – Boys Do Cry
  6. France Alvan & Ahez – Fulenn
  7. Norway Subwoolfer – Give That Wolf A Banana
  8. Armenia Rosa Linn – Snap
  9. Italy Mahmood & Blanco – Brividi
  10. Spain Chanel – SloMo
  11. Netherlands S10 – De Diepte
  12. Ukraine Kalush Orchestra – Stefania
  13. Germany Malik Harris – Rockstars
  14. Lithuania Monika Liu – Sentimentai
  15. Azerbaijan Nadir Rustamli – Fade To Black
  16. Belgium Jérémie Makiese – Miss You
  17. Greece Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord – Die Together
  18. Iceland Systur – Með Hækkandi Sól
  19. Moldova Zdob şi Zdub & Advahov Brothers – Trenulețul
  20. Sweden Cornelia Jakobs – Hold Me Closer
  21. Australia Sheldon Riley – Not The Same
  22. United Kingdom Sam Ryder – SPACE MAN
  23. Poland Ochman – River
  24. Serbia Konstrakta – In Corpore Sano
  25. Estonia Stefan – Hope

Who will you be voting for in the Grand Final?

 

ESCToday is growing and always looks for new members to join our team! Feel free to drop us a line if you're interested! Use the Contact Us page or send us an email at [email protected]!

Related posts