Twenty-six finalists known! Moments before, the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 threw its curtains, having sent 10 more acts to the Grand Final on Saturday evening! Let’s check them out!

A total of 18 countries participated in tonight’s semi-final, but there were only 10 tickets to the final. As usual, the lucky winners were announced by the presenters in a random order.

Our 10 winners join the 15 countries (10 qualifiers from the first semi-final and the Big 5) that are already qualified to the final of Saturday.

Grand Final Running Order

The line up for the Grand Final can be seen below:

Czech Republic We Are Domi – Lights Off Romania WRS – Llámame Portugal MARO – Saudade, Saudade Finland The Rasmus – Jezebel Switzerland Marius Bear – Boys Do Cry France Alvan & Ahez – Fulenn Norway Subwoolfer – Give That Wolf A Banana Armenia Rosa Linn – Snap Italy Mahmood & Blanco – Brividi Spain Chanel – SloMo Netherlands S10 – De Diepte Ukraine Kalush Orchestra – Stefania Germany Malik Harris – Rockstars Lithuania Monika Liu – Sentimentai Azerbaijan Nadir Rustamli – Fade To Black Belgium Jérémie Makiese – Miss You Greece Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord – Die Together Iceland Systur – Með Hækkandi Sól Moldova Zdob şi Zdub & Advahov Brothers – Trenulețul Sweden Cornelia Jakobs – Hold Me Closer Australia Sheldon Riley – Not The Same United Kingdom Sam Ryder – SPACE MAN Poland Ochman – River Serbia Konstrakta – In Corpore Sano Estonia Stefan – Hope

Who will you be voting for in the Grand Final?