by Michalis Vranis May 12, 2022 11:12 pm 522 views

Tonight saw the Eurovision Song Contest Semi-final 2, where 18 acts competed for 10 spots in the Grand Final.

Live from Turin, Italy, the Eurovision Song Contest Semi-final 2 took place tonight and 10 countries made it to the final.

The 10 Qualifiers

  • Belgium
  • Czech Republic
  • Azerbaijan
  • Poland
  • Finland
  • Estonia
  • Australia
  • Sweden
  • Romania
  • Serbia

Stay tuned tonight for the Grand Final running order!

 

Photo Credits: EBU/SARAH LOUISE BENNETT

