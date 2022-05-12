Tonight saw the Eurovision Song Contest Semi-final 2, where 18 acts competed for 10 spots in the Grand Final.

The 10 Qualifiers

Belgium

Czech Republic

Azerbaijan

Poland

Finland

Estonia

Australia

Sweden

Romania

Serbia

Photo Credits: EBU/SARAH LOUISE BENNETT