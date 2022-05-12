Tonight saw the Eurovision Song Contest Semi-final 2, where 18 acts competed for 10 spots in the Grand Final.
Live from Turin, Italy, the Eurovision Song Contest Semi-final 2 took place tonight and 10 countries made it to the final.
The 10 Qualifiers
- Belgium
- Czech Republic
- Azerbaijan
- Poland
- Finland
- Estonia
- Australia
- Sweden
- Romania
- Serbia
Stay tuned tonight for the Grand Final running order!
Photo Credits: EBU/SARAH LOUISE BENNETT
ESCToday is growing and always looks for new members to join our team! Feel free to drop us a line if you're interested! Use the Contact Us page or send us an email at [email protected]!