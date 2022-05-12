Tonight the 66th Eurovision Song Contest continues with the second semi-final! Here’s everything you need to know on how to watch the contest live from Turin, Italy.

The night sees the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 live from Turin, Italy, where 18 countries will compete for 10 spots in the Grand Final taking place this Saturaday, 14 May.

How To Watch

You can watch the show live at 21:00 CET online here

The Participants

Finland The Rasmus – Jezebel Israel Michael Ben David – I.M Serbia Konstrakta – In Corpore Sano Azerbaijan Nadir Rustamli – Fade To Black Georgia Circus Mircus – Lock Me In Malta Emma Muscat – I Am What I Am San Marino Achille Lauro – Stripper Australia Sheldon Riley – Not The Same Cyprus Andromache – Ela Ireland Brooke – That’s Rich North Macedonia Andrea – Circles Estonia Stefan – Hope Romania WRS – Llámame Poland Ochman – River Montenegro Vladana – Breathe Belgium Jérémie Makiese – Miss You Sweden Cornelia Jakobs – Hold Me Closer Czech Republic We Are Domi – Lights Off

Voting on the Semi-final 2

