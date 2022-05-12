Watch Now: The second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022

by Michalis Vranis May 12, 2022 8:55 pm 0 views

Tonight the 66th Eurovision Song Contest continues with the second semi-final! Here’s everything you need to know on how to watch the contest live from Turin, Italy.

The night sees the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 live from Turin, Italy, where 18 countries will compete for 10 spots in the Grand Final taking place this Saturaday, 14 May.

How To Watch

You can watch the show live at 21:00 CET online here

The Participants

  1. Finland The Rasmus – Jezebel
  2. Israel Michael Ben David – I.M
  3. Serbia Konstrakta – In Corpore Sano
  4. Azerbaijan Nadir Rustamli – Fade To Black
  5. Georgia Circus Mircus – Lock Me In
  6. Malta Emma Muscat – I Am What I Am
  7. San Marino Achille Lauro – Stripper
  8. Australia Sheldon Riley – Not The Same
  9. Cyprus Andromache – Ela
  10. Ireland Brooke – That’s Rich
  11. North Macedonia Andrea – Circles
  12. Estonia Stefan – Hope
  13. Romania WRS – Llámame
  14. Poland Ochman – River
  15. Montenegro Vladana – Breathe
  16. Belgium Jérémie Makiese – Miss You
  17. Sweden Cornelia Jakobs – Hold Me Closer
  18. Czech Republic We Are Domi – Lights Off

Voting on the Semi-final 2

  • Germany Malik Harris – Rockstars
  • Spain Chanel – SloMo
  • United Kingdom Sam Ryder – SPACE MAN

Who’s your favourite to advance to the Grand Final?

