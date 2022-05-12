Tonight the 66th Eurovision Song Contest continues with the second semi-final! Here’s everything you need to know on how to watch the contest live from Turin, Italy.
The night sees the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 live from Turin, Italy, where 18 countries will compete for 10 spots in the Grand Final taking place this Saturaday, 14 May.
How To Watch
You can watch the show live at 21:00 CET online here
The Participants
- Finland The Rasmus – Jezebel
- Israel Michael Ben David – I.M
- Serbia Konstrakta – In Corpore Sano
- Azerbaijan Nadir Rustamli – Fade To Black
- Georgia Circus Mircus – Lock Me In
- Malta Emma Muscat – I Am What I Am
- San Marino Achille Lauro – Stripper
- Australia Sheldon Riley – Not The Same
- Cyprus Andromache – Ela
- Ireland Brooke – That’s Rich
- North Macedonia Andrea – Circles
- Estonia Stefan – Hope
- Romania WRS – Llámame
- Poland Ochman – River
- Montenegro Vladana – Breathe
- Belgium Jérémie Makiese – Miss You
- Sweden Cornelia Jakobs – Hold Me Closer
- Czech Republic We Are Domi – Lights Off
Voting on the Semi-final 2
- Germany Malik Harris – Rockstars
- Spain Chanel – SloMo
- United Kingdom Sam Ryder – SPACE MAN
