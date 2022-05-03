Turin Calling: Snippets from Day #4 of rehearsals

Turin Calling

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani May 3, 2022 11:44 am 158 views

The 2022 Eurovision rehearsals continued in Turin today, the second set of acts from the Second Semifinal graced the Eurovision stage at the Pala Olimpico.

The first artist rehearsals will be closed to both the online and onsite press. A short clip of the artist and his/her impressions will be released on the official Eurovision Tik Tok channel.

Nine more countries had their first artist rehearsals today. We bring you short snippets from today’s rehearsals:

This article will be updated throught the course of the day

Ireland

@eurovision

@Brooke Scullion absolutely loving life as she takes the stage for Ireland’s first rehearsal 🇮🇪 #EurovisionTikTok #Eurovision2022 #Eurovision

♬ original sound – Eurovision

North Macedonia

@eurovision

Dressed all in black, supported by nothing more than pulsing graphics and dramatic lighting, @Andreamusic20’s first rehearsal on stage was very impressive! 👏🇲🇰 #Eurovision #Eurovision2022 #EurovisionTikTok

♬ original sound – Eurovision

Estonia

@eurovision

@stefanairapetjan using the WHOLE STAGE 🏃‍♂️ during is first rehearsal for Estonia 🇪🇪 #EurovisionTikTok #Eurovision2022 #Eurovision

♬ original sound – Eurovision

Romania

Poland

Montenegro

Belgium

Sweden

Czech Republic

 

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Pala Olimpico in Turin on 10, 12 , 14 May.

Source: eurovision.tv
Cover Photo credit:EBU/Nathan Reinds

ESCToday is growing and always looks for new members to join our team! Feel free to drop us a line if you're interested! Use the Contact Us page or send us an email at [email protected]!

Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani

Head of International Relations & Communications

Sanjay (Sergio) joined esctoday.com in December 2006 as an editor. He was appointed as the Head of Press of ESCToday.com in 2011. Hereafter in 2016 he was promoted as the Head of International Relations & Communications at ESCToday. Sergio has covered the Eurovision Song Contest live 19 times since 2000, having worked for several international magazines and media outlets.

Comments:

Related posts