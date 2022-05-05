Good morning Europe, this is Turin calling! Rehearsals continue today at the Pala Olimpico with ten more countries taking the Eurovision stage for the second time and the BIG 5 countries gracing the stage for the very first time.

Three countries from the First Semifinal and eight from the Second Semifinal will have their 2nd artist rehearsals in Turin today. The 2nd artist rehearsals will closed to the press inside the venue, but both the online and onsite press can follow the rehearsals online or inside the press centre.

The BIG 5 countries will be having their first artist rehearsals today too. The first artist rehearsals are closed for both online and onsite press.

The following countries will have their second artist rehearsals today:

Semi-final #1

Iceland

Norway

Armenia

Semifinal #2

Finland

Israel

Serbia

Azerbaijan

Georgia

Malta

San Marino

The Big 5 countries will take the Eurovision stage for the very first time.

Grand Final Big 5 (First Artist Rehearsals)

France

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Germany

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 10, 12, 14 May at the Pala Olimpico in Turin, Italy.

Cover Photo credit: EBU