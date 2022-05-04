EBU’s statement on positive COVID 19 test in Portuguese Delegation

The EBU has released a statement regarding a positive COVID 19 test in the Portuguese Delegation.

A member of the Portuguese Delegation has tested positive today and will be undergoing a PCR test in order to verify his/her COVID 19 status. Hence the Portuguese rehearsal and press conference were delayed today and took place after Greece’s rehearsal and press conference.

The EBU released the following statement regarding Portugal’s positive COVID 19 test:

A member of the Portuguese delegation has tested positive for COVID 19 while undergoing routine antigenic testing at the Pala Olimpico venue in Turin. They are feeling well and not displaying any symptoms. In accordance with our Health and Safety protocol they have undertaken a further PCR test, have returned to their hotel and will now go into isolation for 7 days. We will update on their progress in due course. According to the Health and Safety Protocol in place for the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 the rest of the delegation are not obliged to enter isolation or quarantine but, in accordance with Italian law, must wear FFP2 masks at all times both inside and outside the venue. Portugal will continue with their scheduled rehearsal this afternoon (Wed 4 May).

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 10, 12 and 14 May at the Pala Olimpico in Turin, Italy.

Source: EBU

Photo credit: EBU