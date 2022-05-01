Turin Calling: Snippets from #Day 2 of rehearsals

The 2022 Eurovision rehearsals continued in Turin today, the second set of acts from the First Semifinal graced the Eurovision stage at the Pala Olimpico.
The first artist rehearsals will be closed to both the online and onsite press. A short clip of the artist and his/her impressions will be released on the official Eurovision Tik Tok channel.
Eight more countries had their first artist rehearsals today. We bring you short snippets from today’s rehearsals:
Portugal
@eurovision
And intimate, beautiful and mesmerising first rehearsal from Portugal’s @MARO 🥰🇵🇹 @RTP #Eurovision #Eurovision2022 #EurovisionTikTok
Croatia
@eurovision
The voice 😍 The Dancing 😍 that’s @Mia taking the stage for Croatia’s first rehearsal! #Eurovision2022 #EurovisionTikTok #Eurovision
Denmark
@eurovision
@Reddi Official are READY! Denmark take to the stage 👏 #Eurovision2022 #EurovisionTikTok #Eurovision
Austria
@eurovision
What a performance! @PIA MARIA and @LUM!X 😇 #Eurovision2022 #EurovisionTikTok #Eurovision
Iceland
@eurovision
The sisters from @Systur bring some beautiful Icelandic folk to #Eurovision 🌸 🇮🇸 #Eurovision2022 #eurovisiontiktok
Greece
@eurovision
Stunning performance from @Amanda Georgiadis Tenfjord elegantly taking the stage for Greece! 🇬🇷 #Eurovision2022 #EurovisionTikTok #Eurovision
Norway
@eurovision
Yum, yum, yum! 🐺🍌🇳🇴 @Subwoolfer brought their iconic dance routine AND fireworks to Eurovision! #Eurovision2022 #EutovisionTikTok
Armenia
@eurovision
A performance that is full of surprises from @Rosa Linn for Armenia 👀 #Eurovision2022 #EurovisionTikTok #Eurovision
The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Pala Olimpico in Turin on 10, 12 , 14 May.
Source: eurovision.tv
Cover Photo credit: Nathan Reinds/EBU