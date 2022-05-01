Turin Calling: Snippets from #Day 2 of rehearsals

The 2022 Eurovision rehearsals continued in Turin today, the second set of acts from the First Semifinal graced the Eurovision stage at the Pala Olimpico.

The first artist rehearsals will be closed to both the online and onsite press. A short clip of the artist and his/her impressions will be released on the official Eurovision Tik Tok channel.

Eight more countries had their first artist rehearsals today. We bring you short snippets from today’s rehearsals:

Portugal

Croatia

Denmark

Austria

Iceland

Greece

Norway

Armenia

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Pala Olimpico in Turin on 10, 12 , 14 May.

Source: eurovision.tv

Cover Photo credit: Nathan Reinds/EBU