Turin Calling: Snippets from #Day 2 of rehearsals

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani May 1, 2022 8:43 pm 8 views

The 2022 Eurovision rehearsals continued in Turin today, the second set of acts from the First Semifinal graced the Eurovision stage at the Pala Olimpico.

The first artist rehearsals will be closed to both the online and onsite press. A short clip of the artist and his/her impressions will be released on the official Eurovision Tik Tok channel.

Eight more countries had their first artist rehearsals today. We bring you short snippets from today’s rehearsals:

Portugal

@eurovision

And intimate, beautiful and mesmerising first rehearsal from Portugal’s @MARO 🥰🇵🇹 @RTP #Eurovision #Eurovision2022 #EurovisionTikTok

♬ original sound – Eurovision

Croatia

@eurovision

The voice 😍 The Dancing 😍 that’s @Mia taking the stage for Croatia’s first rehearsal! #Eurovision2022 #EurovisionTikTok #Eurovision

♬ original sound – Eurovision

Denmark

@eurovision

@Reddi Official are READY! Denmark take to the stage 👏 #Eurovision2022 #EurovisionTikTok #Eurovision

♬ original sound – Eurovision

Austria

@eurovision

What a performance! @PIA MARIA and @LUM!X 😇 #Eurovision2022 #EurovisionTikTok #Eurovision

♬ original sound – Eurovision

Iceland

@eurovision

The sisters from @Systur bring some beautiful Icelandic folk to #Eurovision 🌸 🇮🇸 #Eurovision2022 #eurovisiontiktok

♬ original sound – Eurovision

Greece

@eurovision

Stunning performance from @Amanda Georgiadis Tenfjord elegantly taking the stage for Greece! 🇬🇷 #Eurovision2022 #EurovisionTikTok #Eurovision

♬ original sound – Eurovision

Norway

@eurovision

Yum, yum, yum! 🐺🍌🇳🇴 @Subwoolfer brought their iconic dance routine AND fireworks to Eurovision! #Eurovision2022 #EutovisionTikTok

♬ original sound – Eurovision

Armenia

@eurovision

A performance that is full of surprises from @Rosa Linn for Armenia 👀 #Eurovision2022 #EurovisionTikTok #Eurovision

♬ original sound – Eurovision

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Pala Olimpico in Turin on 10, 12 , 14 May.

Source: eurovision.tv
Cover Photo credit: Nathan Reinds/EBU

