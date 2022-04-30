Turing calling: Snippets from Day #1 of rehearsals

Turin Calling

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani April 30, 2022 1:25 pm 0 views

The 2022 Eurovision rehearsals have kicked off in Turin today, the first set of acts from the First Semifinal have graced the Eurovision stage in Turin.

The first artist rehearsals will be closed to both the online and onsite press. A short clip of the artist and his/her impressions will be released on the official Eurovision Tik Tok channel.

We bring you short snippets from today’s rehearsals:

The article will be updated throughout the day

Albania

@eurovision

The Sekret’s out! Check out this exclusive look at @Ronela Hajati’s first rehearsal on the #Eurovision stage! 🇦🇱🦅 #Eurovision2022 #tiktokeurovision

♬ original sound – Eurovision

Latvia

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Pala Olimpico in Turin on 10, 12 , 14 May.

Source: eurovision.tv
Cover Photo credit: Nathan Reinds/EBU

 

ESCToday is growing and always looks for new members to join our team! Feel free to drop us a line if you're interested! Use the Contact Us page or send us an email at [email protected]!

Related posts