Turing calling: Snippets from Day #1 of rehearsals

The 2022 Eurovision rehearsals have kicked off in Turin today, the first set of acts from the First Semifinal have graced the Eurovision stage in Turin.

The first artist rehearsals will be closed to both the online and onsite press. A short clip of the artist and his/her impressions will be released on the official Eurovision Tik Tok channel.

We bring you short snippets from today’s rehearsals:

The article will be updated throughout the day

Albania

Latvia

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Pala Olimpico in Turin on 10, 12 , 14 May.

