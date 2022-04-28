Eurovision 2022: Check out the latest pictures and videos from the stage

Crash, boom, bang! The Eurovision 2022 stage is getting its final touches as it slowly but switfly come to life. We bring you the latest pictures and videos from Turin.

Turin is gearing up for Eurovision 2022 in full steam as the first set of delegations and artists are about to land in the 2022 Eurovision capital. The first ESC rehearsals are scheduled to kick off on Saturday 30 April. Check out the latest ESC stage videos and pictures from the Pala Alpitour.

The EBU has released the following video on its official Eurovision Tik Tok account showcasing the Greeen Room and stage lit up.

The 2022 Eurovision stage has bee designed by Francesca Montinaro and her team under the flagship of Atelier Francesca Montinaro. The 2022 ESC stage depicts the elements of the sun, Italian gardens and water.

The official Eurovision Instagram released the followed video of the stage:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eurovision Song Contest (@eurovision)

The 2022 Italian broadcaster has released the following photograph today:

The following video was released online showcasing Pala Alpitour with a panoramic view of the 2022 Eurovision stage and Green Room:

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 10, 12 and 14 May at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy.