Today we publish the results of 7 OGAE fan clubs across Europe. They all participate in the 2022 OGAE international poll. Who’s getting away with the most points?

The international vote from Eurofans all over Europe and Australia for the 2022 OGAE international poll is in full swing! These are the votes from OGAE Hungary, OGAE Estonia, OGAE Belgium, OGAE Lithuania, OGAE Czech Republic, OGAE Germany and OGAE Austria, published as always on the website of OGAE international:

65 members of OGAE Hungary voted as follows:

1 point goes to the United Kingdom

2 points go to Ukraine

3 points go to Poland

4 points go to the Netherlands

5 points go to Italy

6 points go to Albania

7 points go to Austria

8 points go to Sweden

10 points go to France

and finally 12 points go to… Spain!

19 members OGAE Estonia voted as follows:

1 point goes to the United Kingdom

2 points go to Poland

3 points go to Spain

4 points go to Greece

5 points go to France

6 points go to Czech Republic

7 points go to Italy

8 points go to the Netherlands

10 points go to Ukraine

and finally 12 points go to… Sweden!

223 members of OGAE Belgium voted as follows:

1 point goes to Austria

2 points go to Estonia

3 points go to Norway

4 points go to France

5 points go to Spain

6 points go to the United Kingdom

7 points go to Poland

8 points go to Sweden

10 points go to Italy

and finally 12 points go to… the Netherlands!

21 members of OGAE Lithuania voted as follows:

1 point goes to France

2 points go to Greece

3 points go to Portugal

4 points go to Norway

5 points go to Ukraine

6 points go to Albania

7 points go to Spain

8 points go to the Netherlands

10 points go to Italy

and finally 12 points go to… Sweden!

47 members of OGAE Czech Republic voted as follows:

1 point goes to Cyprus

2 points go to Albania

3 points go to Norway

4 points go to Austria

5 points go to Estonia

6 points go to Poland

7 points go to France

8 points go to Spain

10 points go to Italy

and finally 12 points go to… Sweden!

147 members of OGAE Germany voted as follows:

1 point goes to Spain

2 points go to Austria

3 points go to Ukraine

4 points go to Estonia

5 points go to Poland

6 points go to the Netherlands

7 points go to the United Kingdom

8 points go to Sweden

10 points go to France

and finally 12 points go to… Italy!

…and finally 100 members of OGAE Austria voted as follows:

1 point goes to Czech Republic

2 points go to Ukraine

3 points go to Serbia

4 points go to Norway

5 points go to the Netherlands

6 points go to Spain

7 points go to France

8 points go to the United Kingdom

10 points go to Sweden

and finally 12 points go to… Italy!

What a day! The battle for the first place is on, and it is definitely down to two countries! With only 5 fan clubs to vote Italy is currently in the lead preceding Sweden of only 1 point. It should however be noted that OGAE Italy is yet to vote. Mahmood and Blanco therefore only have 4 opportunities to score points, whereas Cornelia Jakobs has 5. Spain is now certain to end in third place. The Netherlands have made a substantial move to secure their provisional fourth place. Austria has managed to overtake Cyprus and land in 10th place.

The 2022 OGAE international poll is coming to and end. What a journey! Three countries have been in the lead since the very beginning, and we are now ending with two of them still impersonating an exciting and open battle for the trophy. We are only a few points away from discovering the successor of Destiny, who brought Malta to the first place in 2021 after a neck-to-neck run with Switzerland.

The provisional ranking (38/43)

Italy – 352 points Sweden – 351 points Spain – 265 points The Netherlands – 201 points United Kingdom – 179 points France – 148 points Poland – 122 points Norway – 96 points Albania – 85 points Austria – 64 points Cyprus – 59 points Ukraine – 54 points Estonia – 51 points Serbia – 41 points Greece – 38 points Czech Republic – 32 points Finland – 24 points Australia – 16 points Portugal – 6 points Moldova – 6 points Croatia – 4 points Belgium – 2 points Germany – 2 points Malta – 2 points Romania – 2 points Lithuania – 1 point Switzerland – 1 point

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Beqe14HYY5o