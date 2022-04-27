Eurovision 2022: Second wave of tickets to go on sale tomorrow

The EBU has announced that a second wave of Eurovision 2022 tickets are set to go on sale tomorrow Thursday 28 April.
Did you miss the first wave of Eurovision 2022 ticket sales? If so in you’re in for some luck as more Eurovision 2022 tickets will be up for grabs tomorrow.
The second wave of Eurovision 2022 ticket sales will Thursday 28 April at 10:00 AM CEST. Around 70,000 tickets will go on sale distributed and spread in a total of 9 shows: 6 dress rehearsals, Semifinal #1, Semifinal #2 and the Grand Final.
Prices for the tickets range from 10 euros- 350 euros depending on the seat category and show. You can buy your tickets via Ticket One.
Ticket Prices and Categories
Semi-final #1
Jury Show – Monday 9 May, 21:00 CEST
- RING 1 – cat 1: €100
- RING 1 – cat 2: €70
- RING 2 – cat 1: €50
- RING 2 – cat 2: €30
- RING 1 – Reduced Visibility: €20
Family Show – Tuesday 10 May, 15:00 CEST
- RING 1 – cat 1: €100
- RING 1 – cat 2: €70
- RING 2 – cat 1: €50
- RING 2 – cat 2: €30
- RING 1 – Reduced Visibility: €20
Live TV Show – Tuesday 10 May, 21:00 CEST
- RING 1 – cat 1: €250
- RING 1 – cat 2: €200
- RING 2 – cat 1: €150
- RING 2 – cat 2: €100
- RING 1 – Reduced Visibility: €80
Semi-final #2
Jury Show – Wednesday 11 May, 21:00 CEST
- RING 1 – cat 1: €100
- RING 1 – cat 2: €70
- RING 2 – cat 1: €50
- RING 2 – cat 2: €30
- RING 1 – Reduced Visibility: €20
Family Show – Thursday 12 May, 15:00 CEST
- RING 1 – cat 1: €100
- RING 1 – cat 2: €70
- RING 2 – cat 1: €50
- RING 2 – cat 2: €30
- RING 1 – Reduced Visibility: €20
Live TV Show – Thursday 12 May, 15:00 CEST
- RING 1 – cat 1: €250
- RING 1 – cat 2: €200
- RING 2 – cat 1: €150
- RING 2 – cat 2: €100
- RING 1 – Reduced Visibility: €80
Grand Final
Jury Show – Friday 13 May, 21:00 CEST
- RING 1 – cat 1: €150
- RING 1 – cat 2: €100
- RING 2 – cat 1: €70
- RING 2 – cat 2: €50
- RING 1 – Reduced Visibility: €40
Family Show – Saturday 14 May, 13:30 CEST
- RING 1 – cat 1: €150
- RING 1 – cat 2: €100
- RING 2 – cat 1: €70
- RING 2 – cat 2: €50
- RING 1 – Reduced Visibility: €40
Live TV Show – Saturday 14 May, 21:00 CEST
- RING 1 – cat 1: €350
- RING 1 – cat 2: €300
- RING 2 – cat 1: €250
- RING 2 – cat 2: €200
- RING 1 – Reduced Visibility: €150
The 9 Eurovision 2022 shows
- 09/05/2022- Semi-final 1 Jury Show
- 10/05/2022- Semi-final 1- Family Show
- 10/05/2022- Semi-final 1- Live Broadcast
- 11/05/2022- Semi-final 2 Jury Show
- 12/05/2022 – Semi-final 2 – Family show
- 12/05/2022 – Semi-final 2 – Live broadcast
- 13/05/2022 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Jury final
- 14/05/2022 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Family show
- 14/05/2022 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Live broadcast
More Details
Each individual person will be able to purchase upto 4 tickets per individual show. There will be a choice of three different types of tickets once their order is confirmed:
- Print at home (an A4 PDF)
- E-ticket (a QR code that must be download and saved onto a personal device)
- Express Courier (sent to an address specified by the purchaser)
Purchasers will be required to enter the following personal information when purchasing the tickets as the tickets are all individual:
- First Name
- Last Name
- Date of Birth
- Place of Birth
- Nationality
- ID Type and Number
- Mobile Phone Number
- E-Mail Address
If you have any further queries regarding the ticket sales you can contact the special ESC Tickets Hotline via the following number: +39 282 900 700 from Monday- Friday (9am-7pm) from 7 April.
COVID 19 Protocol
Entrance to the shows will be in compliance with the Covid 19 restrictions and regulations implemented at that time by the local authorities. The entrance procedures must be completed between 30-120 minutes the start of each event.
The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 11, 12, 14 May at the Pala Olimpico in Turin, Italy.