We start the week with three sets of votes for the 2022 OGAE international poll. Today it’s time for current leader OGAE Sweden, then OGAE North Macedonia and all the way to OGAE Australia. May we have your votes please?

The international vote from Eurofans all over Europe and Australia for the 2022 OGAE international poll is in full swing! These are the votes from 133 members OGAE Sweden, published as always on the website of OGAE international:

1 point goes to Cyprus

2 points go to Malta

3 points go to Finland

4 points go to the Netherlands

5 points go to Spain

6 points go to France

7 points go to Estonia

8 points go to Austria

10 points go to the United Kingdom

and finally 12 points go to… Italy!

Whereas 25 members of OGAE North Macedonia voted as follows:

1 point goes to Cyprus

2 points go to France

3 points go to the United Kingdom

4 points go to Austria

5 points go to Albania

6 points go to Sweden

7 points go to Italy

8 points go to the Netherlands

10 points go to Spain

and finally 12 points go to… Serbia!

And these are the votes from 183 members of OGAE Australia:

1 point goes to the Netherlands

2 points go to Ukraine

3 points go to the United Kingdom

4 points go to Czech Republic

5 points go to Poland

6 points go to Norway

7 points go to Spain

8 points go to France

10 points go to Italy

and finally 12 points go to… Sweden!

What a day! Serbia is the sixth entry so far to be able to receive the top 12 points! Thanks to the fact that OGAE Sweden was voting, Italy has reclaimed the lead of the provisional scoreboard and is now 7 points ahead of Sweden. France continues to climb little by little and occupies now the 6th place ahead of Poland. On the other hand, we welcome the first points awarded to Malta!

Only 12 fan clubs are yet to reveal their votes. This is getting exciting!

The provisional ranking (31/43)

Italy – 286 points Sweden – 279 points Spain – 219 points The Netherlands – 157 points United Kingdom – 155 points France – 108 points Poland – 104 points Norway – 82 points Albania – 71 points Cyprus – 58 points Austria – 50 points Estonia – 40 points Serbia – 38 points Ukraine – 32 points Greece – 32 points Czech Republic – 25 points Finland – 23 points Australia – 16 points Moldova – 6 points Croatia – 4 points Portugal – 3 points Belgium – 2 points Germany – 2 points Malta – 2 points Romania – 2 points Lithuania – 1 point Switzerland – 1 point