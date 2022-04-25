Spain: RTVE press conferece and farewell concert for Chanel on 27 April

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, is in full steam preparing for its Eurovision 2022 participation and will be a holding a press conference prior to Chanel’s departure to Turin, followed by a special farewell concert on 27 April.

The Spanish national broadcaster has invited the Spanish media and press for a special press conference on Wednesday 27 April at Cines Callao in Madrid at 17:00 CET where the Spanish delegation and Chanel will be sharing the latest details on the Eurovision 2022 preparations.

The special farewell press conference will be presided by Ms. Maria Eizaguirre ( RTVE Head of Participation and Communication) and will be graced by Chanel (Spain 2022), Eva Moreno (Spanish Head of Delegation), Tony Aguilar and Julia Varela ( Spanish Eurovision commentators) and Nieves Alvarez (Spanish Eurovision 2022 spokesperson).

The press conference will be followed by a special farewell concert which is set to be held in the same venue at 18:30 CET and will be broadcast live on RTVE Play.

Chanel will perform during the special farewell concert. A number of former Spanish Eurovision participants will be also gracing the event and treating everyone with their performances: Azucar Monreno (Spain 1990), Ruth Lorenzo (Spain 2014), Rosa Lopez (Spain 2002) and Blas Canto (Spain 2020/2021).

Farewell to Chanel Schedule

18:00 CET- Press Conference

18:30 CET- Special Concert

20:00 CET- Photo Call

Chanel was crowned the winner of Benidorm Fest 2022 and will have the grand honour of representing Spain at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘Slo Mo‘. She is currently amongst the hot favourites to belt the Eurovision Grand Prix in Turin.

Source: RTVE/ESCToday

Cover Photo credit: RTVE