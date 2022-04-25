Romania: WRS releases the official music video of ‘Llamame’

WRS, the 2022 Eurovision hopeful, has premiered the official music video of ‘LLamame’ with less than a week left for the ESC 2022 rehearsals to kick off in Turin.



The 2022 Romanian Eurovision representative has released the official music video of his Eurovision entry ‘Llamame‘.

WRS says:

I think I agree with everyone when I say that I’ve been waiting for this video with bated breath, especially since I had a lot of fun filming it. For me, the “Llamame” video is even more special as it somehow captures my artistic journey in the music industry and the idea that hard work really pays off. I’m very proud of what came out and thanks to everyone involved for bringing a simple idea to reality. Enjoy!

The story behind the video is inspired by WRS’ life and illustrates the artist’s journey in the music industry, emphasizing that ambition, determination and passion are the most important aspects in achieving a dream.

The video was directed by Andra Marta and Cristina Poszet and filmed by Alexandru Mureșan.

WRS and the Romanian delegation are putting the finishing touches on their Eurovision performance and are working round the clock rehearsing for the BIG Day!

Regarding the 2022 Romanian Eurovision staging in Turin WRS goes on to comment:

We will have an interesting change in the choreography, which I will reveal only on stage in Turin. I’m very confident in the show I have prepared and I can’t wait for the fans to discover all the surprises.

Source: TVR

Photo credit: Koss Photography/TVR