It’s a Super Saturday for the 2022 OGAE international poll, as we discover the votes of no less than three fan clubs! Today’s results come from OGAE Andorra, OGAE Poland and OGAE Iceland. Let’s see how they voted.

The international vote from Eurofans all over Europe and Australia for the 2022 OGAE international poll is in full swing! These are the votes from 45 members OGAE Andorra, published as always on the website of OGAE international:

1 point goes to Norway

2 points go to Albania

3 points go to Cyprus

4 points go to France

5 points go to Czech Republic

6 points go to the Netherlands

7 points go to the United Kingdom

8 points go to Italy

10 points go to Sweden

and finally 12 points go to… Spain!

Whereas 200 members of OGAE Poland voted as follows:

1 point goes to Portugal

2 points go to Ukraine

3 points go to the United Kingdom

4 points go to Serbia

5 points go to Albania

6 points go to France

7 points go to Italy

8 points go to the Netherlands

10 points go to Spain

and finally 12 points go to… Sweden!

And these are the votes from 47 members of OGAE Iceland:

1 point goes to Czech Republic

2 points go to Austria

3 points go to Ukraine

4 points go to France

5 points go to Norway

6 points go to the United Kingdom

7 points go to the Netherlands

8 points go to Spain

10 points go to Italy

and finally 12 points go to… Sweden!

Things are getting interesting. For the first time since the beginning of this year’s poll we have a lead change! Thanks to today’s 34 points out of 36 possible, Cornelia Jakobs from Sweden takes the lead and is now one point over Italy’s Mahmood and Blanco. The duo from this year’s hosting country had been in the lead since Day 1 when they received the first set of twelve points. With “only” 25 points today they are now in second place, but still well ahead of Spain‘s Chanel, who is struggling to fill the gap with the leading duo. Lower in the top 10 France has reclaimed the provisional 7th spot to Norway.

Will Sweden and Italy continue the battle unchallenged until the very end? Will one of the two take a decisive gap? Only 18 fan clubs are yet to publish the results!

The provisional ranking (25/43)

Sweden – 236 points Italy – 235 points Spain – 178 points United Kingdom – 122 points The Netherlands – 120 points Poland – 87 points France – 77 points Norway – 70 points Albania – 60 points Cyprus – 44 points Austria – 36 points Greece – 32 points Serbia – 26 points Ukraine – 25 points Estonia – 25 points Czech Republic – 21 points Finland – 20 points Australia – 15 points Moldova – 6 points Croatia – 4 points Portugal – 3 points Belgium – 2 points Germany – 2 points Romania – 2 points Lithuania – 1 point Switzerland – 1 point