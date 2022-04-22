Good evening London and Yerevan! The 2022 OGAE international poll makes two stops in Armenia and the United Kingdom to see what their respective fan clubs think of the 2022 Eurovision entries. Has the wind changed?

The international vote from Eurofans all over Europe and Australia for the 2022 OGAE international poll is in full swing! These are the votes from OGAE United Kingdom, published as always on the website of OGAE international:

1 point goes to Ukraine

2 points go to the Netherlands

3 points go to Austria

4 points go to France

5 points go to Czech Republic

6 points go to Poland

7 points go to Norway

8 points go to Spain

10 points go to Italy

and finally 12 points go to… Sweden!

Whereas OGAE Armenia voted as follows:

1 point goes to the United Kingdom

2 points go to Poland

3 points go to Australia

4 points go to Estonia

5 points go to Cyprus

6 points go to the Netherlands

7 points go to Italy

8 points go to Spain

10 points go to Greece

and finally 12 points go to… Sweden!

An astonishing amount of 743 members of OGAE United Kingdom casted their votes. OGAE Armenia had 42 voters. It’s another double! Cornelia Jakobs from Sweden brings home a perfect 24 pointer for the second day in a row. The distance to Italy is now only of 8 points, as both countries are already over 200 points! For the past few days this duo at the top has been able to leave Spain well behind in third position. Is this becoming a two-way race? The United Kingdom, meanwhile, is always leading the group of chasers and Norway climbs to the provisional 7th place overtaking France.

With only 21 fan clubs remaining, the 2022 OGAE international network poll is now officially in its second and decisive half. Who will be crowned winner and therefore succeed Malta in the hall of fame?

The provisional ranking (22/43)

Italy – 210 points Sweden – 202 points Spain – 148 points United Kingdom – 106 points The Netherlands – 99 points Poland – 87 points Norway – 64 points France – 64 points Albania – 53 points Cyprus – 41 points Austria – 34 points Greece – 32 points Estonia– 25 points Serbia – 22 points Ukraine – 20 points Finland – 20 points Australia – 15 points Czech Republic – 15 points Moldova – 6 points Croatia – 4 points Belgium – 2 points Germany – 2 points Portugal – 2 points Romania – 2 points Lithuania – 1 point Switzerland – 1 point