Good evening Baku and Amsterdam! The 2022 OGAE international poll brings us today two results again. OGAE Israel and OGAE Denmark are in! May we have your votes please?

The international vote from Eurofans all over Europe and Australia for the 2022 OGAE international poll is in full swing! These are the votes from OGAE Israel, published as always on the website of OGAE international:

1 point goes to Cyprus

2 points go to Spain

3 points go to Norway

4 points go to Serbia

5 points go to Poland

6 points go to Albania

7 points go to the United Kingdom

8 points go to Italy

10 points go to the Netherlands

and finally 12 points go to… Sweden!

Whereas OGAE Denmark voted as follows:

1 point goes to Spain

2 points go to Austria

3 points go to France

4 points go to Estonia

5 points go to Norway

6 points go to the Netherlands

7 points go to the United Kingdom

8 points go to Poland

10 points go to Italy

and finally 12 points go to… Sweden!

207 members of OGAE Israel casted their votes. OGAE Denmark had 49 voters. It’s a double! Cornelia Jakobs from Sweden brings home a perfect 24 pointer and see Italy now only 15 points away. The United Kingdom also receives big points and is now over 100 points and closer to the provisional podium. Spain on the other hand has a underwhelming day with only 3 points from two fan clubs. Are we entering a new phase of the 2022 OGAE international network poll?

The provisional ranking (20/43)

Italy – 193 points Sweden – 178 points Spain – 132 points United Kingdom – 105 points The Netherlands – 91 points Poland – 79 points France – 59 points Norway – 57 points Albania – 53 points Cyprus – 36 points Austria – 31 points Greece – 22 points Serbia – 22 points Estonia – 21 points Finland – 20 points Ukraine – 19 points Australia – 12 points Czech Republic – 10 points Moldova – 6 points Croatia – 4 points Belgium – 2 points Germany – 2 points Portugal – 2 points Romania – 2 points Lithuania – 1 point Switzerland – 1 point