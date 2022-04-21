ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 6th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2022. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 5th day, with the results from Germany!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2022 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Which entry will gather the most points this year?

This time we’ll be travelling to Germany!

Top 10 from INFE Germany

1 point goes to Ukraine

2 points go to Lithuania

3 points go to Armenia

4 points go to Estonia

5 points go to The Netherlands

6 points go to Poland

7 points go to Sweden

8 points go to Albania

10 points go to Cyprus

12 points go to… Spain

The Scoreboard

Spain 124 Italy 115 The Netherlands 104 Sweden 102 Albania 71 Cyprus 59 Ukraine 58 United Kingdom 56 Greece 55 Poland 51 Austria 42 Estonia 31 Norway 31 Serbia 26 Finland 24 Australia 22 France 20 Portugal 18 Montenegro 13 Azerbaijan 12 Germany 9 Malta 7 Moldova 7 Czech Republic 7 San Marino 7 Belgium 6 Romania 6 Croatia 4 Slovenia 4 Armenia 3 Israel 3 Lithuania 2 Ireland 2 Latvia 1