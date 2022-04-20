Austria: LUM!X feat. Pia Maria reveal their Eurovision outfits

The 2022 Austrian hopefuls, LUM!X feat. Pia Maria, have unveiled their Eurovision 2022 outfits.

‘Back In Black’ is the motto for LUM!X feat. Pia Maria, the 2022 Austrian Eurovision representatives. The outfits they have chosen for the big Eurovision stage in Turin are similar to the styling in their music video for ‘Halo‘ and are predominantly black. They chose the designers of their outfits based on where they live: LUM!X, who currently lives in Milan, chose Italian stylist Andreas Mercante and Pia Maria is outfitted by the Tyrolean “Manufaktur Herzblut”.

LUM!X’s look is inspired by the streetwear style that emerged in New York in the 1990s and is all black: He will be wearing a shiny vinyl fabric jacket, a matching shiny technical fabric t-shirt and comfortable pants from “44 Label Group“. Complemented with shoes by Bruno Bordese and handmade jewelry made of antique silver by nove25.

LUM!X says:

My outfit was put together by the famous Italian stylist Andreas Mercante and has a touch of 90s disco as well as classic streetwear elements. The sophisticated materials together with the shoes and the handmade accessories give my look a unique touch.

The materials of Pia Maria’s stage outfit express special strength, reflect a harmonious silhouette and offer freedom of movement and comfort for the performance on the Eurovision stage. The designer pieces are made of technologically manufactured fabrics, faux prints and synthetic leather and are finished with appliqués, studs and crystals. The accessories, designed by Markus Spatzier complete the look.

Pia Maria says:

I came across “Manufaktur Herzblut” during the music video shoot for “Halo”. The pieces are extraordinary and have a high recognition potential. The stage outfit was individually designed and tailored for me – and was also created in collaboration with me. The materials and fabrics are great, the print on my top shows a body jewel that was already featured in the music video, and my absolute highlight is the jacket, which makes me feel really comfortable.

LUM!X feat. Pia Maria will represent Austria at Eurovision 2022 with ‘Halo’.

Source: ORF

Cover photo credit: Roman Zach Kiesling /ORF