Sweden: SVT confirms Dotter as spokesperson for Eurovision 2022

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has announced today that the celebrated Melodifestivalen act D0tter will be the Swedish spokesperson during the Eurovision 2022 voting.

Dotter aka Johanna Jansson will be announcing the Swedish jury votes during the 2022 Eurovision Grand Final on Saturday 14 May.

Dotter says:

The artist Dotter will leave Sweden’s votes in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest on 14 May. Johanna Jansson with artist name Dotter says: – I have watched Eurovision since I was little so it feels heavenly fun to now be the one who hands over Sweden’s votes!

Eurovision and Melodifestivalen fans will be familiar will be familiar with Dotter as she has made a name for herself.

She has competed three times at Melodifestivalen and has made it to the Grand Final twice:

Little Tot ( 2021) – 4th in the Grand Final

Bulletproof (2020)- 2nd in the Grand Final

Cry (2018) – 6th in the third round



Swedish Spokespersons (2000-2022)

2000: Malin Ekander

2001: Josefine Sundström

2002: Kristin Kaspersen

2003: Kattis Ahlström

2004: Jovan Radomir

2005: Annika Jankell

2006: Jovan Radomir

2007: André Pops

2008: Björn Gustafsson

2009: Sarah Dawn Finer

2010: Eric Saade

2011: Danny Saucedo

2012: Sarah Dawn Finer

2013: Yohio

2014: Alcazar

2015: Mariette Hansson

2016: Gina Dirawi

2017: Wiktoria

2018: Felix Sandman

2019: Eric Saade

2020: Tävlingen inställd

2021: Carola Häggkvist

2022: Dotter/Johanna Jansson

Source: SVT

Photo Credit: Janne Danielsson/ SVT