Sweden: SVT confirms Dotter as spokesperson for Eurovision 2022

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has announced today that the celebrated Melodifestivalen act D0tter will be the Swedish spokesperson during the Eurovision 2022 voting.
Dotter aka Johanna Jansson will be announcing the Swedish jury votes during the 2022 Eurovision Grand Final on Saturday 14 May.
Dotter says:
The artist Dotter will leave Sweden’s votes in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest on 14 May. Johanna Jansson with artist name Dotter says: – I have watched Eurovision since I was little so it feels heavenly fun to now be the one who hands over Sweden’s votes!
Eurovision and Melodifestivalen fans will be familiar with Dotter as she has made a name for herself.
She has competed three times at Melodifestivalen and has made it to the Grand Final twice:
- Little Tot ( 2021) – 4th in the Grand Final
- Bulletproof (2020)- 2nd in the Grand Final
- Cry (2018) – 6th in the third round
Swedish Spokespersons (2000-2022)
- 2000: Malin Ekander
- 2001: Josefine Sundström
- 2002: Kristin Kaspersen
- 2003: Kattis Ahlström
- 2004: Jovan Radomir
- 2005: Annika Jankell
- 2006: Jovan Radomir
- 2007: André Pops
- 2008: Björn Gustafsson
- 2009: Sarah Dawn Finer
- 2010: Eric Saade
- 2011: Danny Saucedo
- 2012: Sarah Dawn Finer
- 2013: Yohio
- 2014: Alcazar
- 2015: Mariette Hansson
- 2016: Gina Dirawi
- 2017: Wiktoria
- 2018: Felix Sandman
- 2019: Eric Saade
- 2020: Tävlingen inställd
- 2021: Carola Häggkvist
- 2022: Dotter/Johanna Jansson
Source: SVT
Photo Credit: Janne Danielsson/ SVT