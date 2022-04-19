Good evening Valletta! The 2022 OGAE international poll makes a second stop in the Mediterranean island of Malta today. OGAE Malta delivers its twelve points!

The international vote from Eurofans all over Europe and Australia for the 2022 OGAE international poll is underway! These are the votes from OGAE Malta, published as always on the website of OGAE international:

1 point goes to Cyprus

2 points go to Finland

3 points go to Austria

4 points go to Norway

5 points go to Poland

6 points go to Albania

7 points go to Spain

8 points go to the United Kingdom

10 points go to Sweden

and finally 12 points go to… Italy!

41 members of the OGAE Malta casted their votes. It’s a double! Mahmood and Blanco from Italy add another twelve pointer to their total. They extend their lead over Sweden and Spain, but the trio on top of the scoreboard is slowly but surely leaving all competitors behind. 27 fanclubs are yet to reveal their points, the excitement is real! Poland reclaims the provisional 6th position to France.

The provisional ranking (16/43)

Italy – 153 points Sweden – 139 points Spain – 115 points United Kingdom – 79 points The Netherlands – 63 points Poland – 56 points France – 53 points Albania – 45 points Norway – 40 points Cyprus – 35 points Austria – 28 points Greece – 22 points Ukraine – 19 points Serbia – 18 points Finland – 17 points Estonia – 11 points Czech Republic – 10 points Australia – 8 points Moldova – 6 points Croatia – 4 points Belgium – 2 points Germany – 2 points Romania – 2 points Lithuania – 1 point